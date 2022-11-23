New York, United States.- For celebrate the centenary of creator of the Peanuts strip, shawls schulz75 cartoonists placed tributes and references to said strip in the newspapers where they work.

“It is a tribute to who is probably the best cartoonist in the world”, Patrick McDonnell said of Schultz, who created snoopy, Charlie Brown and company.

Patrick McDonnell is the creator ofmutts”, which has the character Earla puppy, which was honored by Schulz himself in 1999 with the girls and boys from his comic visiting a museum, where Rerun looks at Earl with respect.

So McDonnell paid tribute to Schulz with Earl admiring Snoopy. “My tribute is very personal,” she said.

Strip 1: Schulz’s tribute to 1999 McDonnell, Strip 2: McDonnell’s tribute to Schulz’s centenary

“After ‘peanuts‘, the world of comic strips changed. I think most cartoonists working today would say he was the inspiration,” McDonnell added.

Each artist used their own style to honor Schulz, who is known as Sparkyfrom strips like “BC”, “Dennis the Menace” to “Zippy the Pinhead”.

“It’s ‘Peanuts,’ by C.hares M. Schulz. He revolutionized the Comic strips adding depth and emotion,” a father says to a baby in a drawing created by john kovalesli.

John Hambrock for his part, drew a visit from Snoopy as a World War I pilot, the cartoonist decorated the family home with framed pictures of Charlie Brown Y Lucy.

“Cartoonists are creative people. When you have a daily deadline, ideas have to flow […] I think people enjoyed the challenge of creating something to express their love and admiration for the guy,” added McDonnell.

“I’m very confident that when you open the paper that morning, the entire comic strip page is going to be a tribute to Sparky,” he concluded.