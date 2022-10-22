Ex-Finance Minister Rishi Sunak meets the conditions to run to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss. It should be clear by Monday whether the leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt, and ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also take office.

Dhe British ex-Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has gathered the necessary hundred supporters to run to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss. “I’m honored to be the 100th Tory MP to endorse ‘#Ready4Rishi’,” Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood tweeted on Friday night. Other MPs confirmed that Sunak has reached the minimum number of supporters.

Sunak has not yet officially declared his candidacy. He would automatically become party leader and prime minister if his opponents failed to rally 100 supporters each. The most promising candidates are Sunak, leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt, who was the first to officially declare her candidacy on Friday, and ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who only stepped down in September.

The candidates should be known by Monday. A maximum of three can run, because each candidate needs at least a hundred supporters from the 357 Conservative MPs in Parliament. After that, MPs either have to agree on two candidates, which party members can vote on by next Friday, or they directly choose a candidate who moves into Downing Street.

