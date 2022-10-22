





A 1-year-old and 4-month-old girl has died and her mother is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a giraffe in a South African park on Wednesday (19).

The park is 16 kilometers from Hluhluwe in KwaZulu-Natal, a province popular with local and international tourists. Her mother lived with the girl in Kuleni Game Park, in the same province of KwaZulu-Natal.

+China asks pig farmers to sell more animals to cool prices

It was not clear where in the hunting park, which has 14 lodges, the incident took place. The manager of one of the accommodations said the matter was “sensitive” and would not comment. But, according to the local police, an investigation was opened to find out the cause of the incident that fatally killed the child.

On its website, the site says that visitors can “enjoy close encounters with animals as they hike or bike the numerous trails.” And also that it is “a unique bush retreat for families, friends or couples who want to experience the abundance and diversity of wildlife, flora and birds”.

It is not common for giraffes to attack people. On the contrary. It is even common in hunting lodges in South Africa. However, this is not the first such occurrence in the country, as in 2018, British scientist Sam William had his wife and child trampled by a female giraffe at Blyde Wildlife Estate. The two were taken to a private hospital in Johannesburg and managed to recover.







