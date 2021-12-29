GFK shared the sales ranking of the retail market of United Kingdom last week. The podium remained unchanged, with FIFA 22 tops the leaderboard, followed by Call of Duty: Vanguard and the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in second and third positions.
Here are the ten best-selling games in the UK last week (until 25 December 2021):
- FIFA 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Just Dance 2022
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Minecraft (Switch Edition)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Battlefield 2042
- Far Cry 6
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
As mentioned at the beginning, the podium of the UK sales ranking also in the week of Christmas is occupied by FIFA 22, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. However, there are some surprises in the remaining positions.
Last week’s two new entries, Among Us and GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, dropped out of the top 10 within a few days. Even Pokémon Shining Diamond, which has so far grinded impressive sales numbers, is no longer in the top ten. Far Cry 6 and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, on the other hand, return to the English top 10 after a few weeks, respectively in ninth and tenth place.
