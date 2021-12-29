GFK shared the sales ranking of the retail market of United Kingdom last week. The podium remained unchanged, with FIFA 22 tops the leaderboard, followed by Call of Duty: Vanguard and the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in second and third positions.

Here are the ten best-selling games in the UK last week (until 25 December 2021):

FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Dance 2022 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Minecraft (Switch Edition) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Battlefield 2042 Far Cry 6 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, one of the best selling games in the UK last week

As mentioned at the beginning, the podium of the UK sales ranking also in the week of Christmas is occupied by FIFA 22, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. However, there are some surprises in the remaining positions.

Last week’s two new entries, Among Us and GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, dropped out of the top 10 within a few days. Even Pokémon Shining Diamond, which has so far grinded impressive sales numbers, is no longer in the top ten. Far Cry 6 and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, on the other hand, return to the English top 10 after a few weeks, respectively in ninth and tenth place.