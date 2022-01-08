UK passes 150,000 Covid-19 death toll

People queue in front of a London hospital to receive a vaccine against Covid-19, the country has exceeded the mark of 150 thousand deaths from the disease.| Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

This Saturday (8) the United Kingdom passed the mark of 150,000 deaths from Covid-19, according to official data from the British Ministry of Health. In just the last 24 hours, the country confirmed 146,390 new cases and 313 deaths from the disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 14.3 million cases of contamination by Covid-19 have already been confirmed in the country.

Despite the rapid advance of the omicron variant across the country, the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization believes that a fourth dose of the virus vaccine is not yet needed, as current booster doses continue to provide strong protection against disease. omicron variant-derived serious disorders in older people.

For the British population over 65, protection against hospitalizations for Covid-19 remains at 90% three months after the booster dose – or third dose – according to the latest official data from the UK Health Safety Agency. United. As for protection against serious diseases derived from the two doses of the vaccine, this drops to 70% three months later and to 50% after six months.