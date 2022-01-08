The second season of Euphoria come back this Sunday to HBO Max after a long wait due to the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years have passed so that we can see again Zendaya playing Rue Bennett.
The story of a group of friends linked to the world of drugs, sex and prostitution continues, where they will also have to deal with love relationships full of toxicity. The new installment brings us new characters and keeps some of the first.
Zendaya
The actress who plays Michelle Jones in Spider-Man: no way home will continue to tell us about the dramas and achievements of Rue Bennett, the protagonist of Euphoria.
Jacob Elordi
The Australian actor known for his role in The Kissing Booth is once again playing the complicated Nate Jacobs.
Eric dane
The veteran actor returns to play Cal Jacobs, Nate’s father.
Chloe cherry
The well-known tiktoker and adult film actress is one of the new additions for the second season of Euphoria. So far, no details of the role he will play are known.
Hunter schafer
The actress plays Jules Vaughn, one of the main characters in the series. Without a doubt, she was the revelation artist of the first season of Euphoria.
Algee Sith
The young actor plays the athlete Chris McKay, who in this new season will have to make important decisions that will mark his future in his personal and professional life.
Angus Cloud
The actor who plays Fezco will continue in this second installment.
Alexa demie
Maddy Perez returns as Alexa, who will have an important participation in this second season.
Maude apatow
The young performer continues in the role of Lexi Howard for the continuation of the Euphoria story.
Barbie ferreira
The artist plays Kat Hernandez, a character who will live many paths in this second season of Euphoria.
Dominic fike
The American singer is one of the most hyped entries for Euphoria 2. He will play Elliot, a key character in the relationship between Rue and Jules.
