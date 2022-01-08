The second season of Euphoria come back this Sunday to HBO Max after a long wait due to the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years have passed so that we can see again Zendaya playing Rue Bennett.

The story of a group of friends linked to the world of drugs, sex and prostitution continues, where they will also have to deal with love relationships full of toxicity. The new installment brings us new characters and keeps some of the first.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2022 LIVE: where, when and when to see the Golden Globe Awards?

Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie as Nate Jacobs and Maddy Pérez, respectively. Photo: HBO

Zendaya

The actress who plays Michelle Jones in Spider-Man: no way home will continue to tell us about the dramas and achievements of Rue Bennett, the protagonist of Euphoria.

Zendaya as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. Photo: HBO

Jacob Elordi

The Australian actor known for his role in The Kissing Booth is once again playing the complicated Nate Jacobs.

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs. Photo: HBO Max

Eric dane

The veteran actor returns to play Cal Jacobs, Nate’s father.

Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs. Photo: Warner Media

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix Rebel: special event on YouTube and TikTok for fans of the series

Chloe cherry

The well-known tiktoker and adult film actress is one of the new additions for the second season of Euphoria. So far, no details of the role he will play are known.

Chloe Cherry enters the second season of Euphoria. Photo: @ perfect_angelgirl / Instagram

Hunter schafer

The actress plays Jules Vaughn, one of the main characters in the series. Without a doubt, she was the revelation artist of the first season of Euphoria.

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn. Photo: HBO Max

Algee Sith

The young actor plays the athlete Chris McKay, who in this new season will have to make important decisions that will mark his future in his personal and professional life.

Algee Smith as Chris McKay. Photo: HBO Max

Angus Cloud

The actor who plays Fezco will continue in this second installment.

Angus Cloud as Frezco. Photo: HBO Max

Alexa demie

Maddy Perez returns as Alexa, who will have an important participation in this second season.

Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez. Photo: Warner Media

Maude apatow

The young performer continues in the role of Lexi Howard for the continuation of the Euphoria story.

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard. Photo: Warner Media

Barbie ferreira

The artist plays Kat Hernandez, a character who will live many paths in this second season of Euphoria.

Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez. Photo: Warner Media

Dominic fike

The American singer is one of the most hyped entries for Euphoria 2. He will play Elliot, a key character in the relationship between Rue and Jules.