Russian president’s alleged lover and 11 other names added to the list of sanctions against the war in Ukraine

The United Kingdom announced this Friday (May 13, 2022) sanctions against relatives and people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who are part of his alleged financial network. The move is in retaliation for the war in Ukraine.

In all, 12 new names were added to the sanctions list. Among the planned measures are an asset freeze and a travel ban.

The British government reported that this group forms part of Putin’s support base in exchange for wealth, jobs in relevant positions and influence in Russian state affairs.

“We are exposing and targeting the dark web that underpins Putin’s lavish lifestyle and tightening the grip on his inner circle.”said British Foreign Minister Liz Truss in communiqué.

The list of sanctions included the name of Putin’s alleged lover, Alina Kabaeva. She is a former Olympic gymnast and currently heads Russia’s largest private media company.

Kabaeva was also a member of the Duma for United Russia, the same party as Putin. In addition to her, the ex-wife of Russian President Lyudmila Ocheretnaya and other relatives of his who hold executive positions in large Russian companies, such as Gazprom, were also sanctioned.

In April, the United Kingdom added Putin’s daughters Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova to the list of sanctions, and Sergeyevna Vinokurova, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

In response to the sanctions, Putin signed a decree ordering the adoption of retaliatory economic sanctions against the West. Exports of products and raw materials for sanctioned transactions are prohibited and transactions with foreign individuals and companies affected by the measures are prohibited.