The American team was looking for a new supplier after leaving BMW, which despite having reduced its involvement in the team for the current season, continues to supply the engine hardware to the team.

But with the new Gen3 rules, Andretti had to look for another supply agreement between the seven manufacturers involved in the new cycle of rules. This will include a Porsche support team that will work within Andretti, as the German manufacturer will become a supplier for the first time in Formula E.

“Our journey in Formula E started from Season 1 and we are very proud to continue into the next generation – said team CEO Michael Andretti – Avalanche Andretti FE has the ambition to win and, with the support of Porsche, we have full confidence in performance and growth “.

“The agreement is an important step for our future and for the commitment in this sport, towards partners and fans. With Porsche we form two historic teams, so the collaboration was an obvious choice and we can’t wait to open a new one. chapter starting from 2023 “.

Team principal Roger Griffiths added: “We wanted to pick a strong powertrain supplier for this new chapter and this exciting generation of cars, and we found it in Porsche. We can’t wait to start the Gen3 era on a high note. “.

“We remain focused on the rest of the season, we continue our relationship with BMW, who has been a valuable partner to our team who will support us until the end. We have achieved many successes together over the years and we thank them for their collaboration and friendship. “.

The agreement with Porsche will last at least two years, as the German manufacturer continues to evaluate the possibility of remaining in Formula E beyond the 2023-24 season; she is currently involved in the championship with her official team.

Porsche, Porsche 99X electric Photo by: Andreas Beil

The Andretti family already has a history with Porsche: both Mario and Michael raced in the Group C 956 at Le Mans in 1983, finishing third.

Father and son were then joined by the late John Andretti – Mario’s nephew – for the 1988 edition of the 24 hours, driving the 962C and finishing sixth.

“It is important for us to support a customer team that demonstrates our passion and professionalism in Formula E,” said Porsche Motorsport Vice President Thomas Laudenbach.

“Avalanche Andretti has been racing in Formula E since the 2014 season. For us it is a huge vote of confidence that one of the most experienced teams has chosen to work alongside Porsche since season 9 and wants to field two Porsche 99X Electric”.

“Porsche and Andretti are united by a long tradition, which began when Mario and Michael debuted at Le Mans with a Porsche 956 in 1983. We are delighted that this tradition continues in Formula E and we hope our partnership will be equally successful.”

Porsche said it has no plans to supply any other teams.