The English rankings this week are a bit of a bloodbath for new releases, con The Callisto Protocol who with difficulty reached the sixth position e Need For Speed ​​Unbound who didn’t even manage to enter the top 10, stopping in seventeenth position.

UK charts for the week ending December 3, 2022:

fifa 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 God of War Ragnarok Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Pokemon Violet The Callisto Protocol Pokemon Scarlet Witch Nintendo Switch Sports Sonic Frontiers Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The launch of The Callisto Protocol was called decent, despite the mixed ratings it received. Compared to another 2022 horror, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the Striking Distance title recorded 17% lower sales. Not bad, considering that the Techland title belongs to an already established intellectual property. Note that the PS5 version it produced 74% of physical sales.

Need for Speed ​​Unbound went much worse which sold 64% less than Need for Speed ​​Heat (November 2019) stopping as already mentioned in seventeenth position. It should be emphasized that strangely Electronic Arts has not done a particularly aggressive marketing for the game, despite having no other releases at the end of the year, as if they don’t really believe it. Again the PS5 version was dominant in terms of physical sales, with 78% of copies.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, another new launch of the week, fared even worse, landing in twenty-sixth position. Naturally, in this case it is quite normal that this is the case, since we are talking about a game with a particular focus on PC (it is a turn-based strategy game), a platform for which there is no physical edition of the product.

For the rest, we find FIFA 23 in first position, also pushed by the world championships, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in second and God of War Ragnarok in third. In fourth check the first game for Nintendo Switch, the usual Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, while Pokémon Violetto finished in fifth position (Pokémon Scarlet is in seventh).