UGT calls for a garbage collection strike in Barcelona in the days before Christmas

UGT has called the urban sanitation workers of Barcelona City Council to strike during the Christmas holidays. The union has called for strikes in the garbage collection and street cleaning services due to the “lack of job improvements” in the workforce.

The strike is scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday the 22nd and will last for three days, until the same time on Wednesday the 25th, Christmas Day, reports the Catalan News Agency (ACN).

In a statement, UGT has denounced “the stagnation” in which the negotiations of its agreement are found and has charged against the “immobile stance” of the companies responsible for cleaning the city. The union has assured that the companies refuse to offer salary increases.

UGT has also warned of the “serious consequences” that the action may cause for public health and safety and calls for the “active involvement” of the Barcelona city council.

The union has warned that the strike could be “especially worrying” during Christmas, when the increase in waste is “significant” and the streets can become a “focus of health problems if action is not taken quickly.”

UGT has warned that the workforce “will not accept another year” without salary increases, especially in a context of inflation like the current one.