When it comes to Sonos, surprise is something that is the order of the day. And his latest creation, the sound bar Arc Ultrasuccessor to the already acclaimed Arc, was not going to be an exception. In fact, it comes to the market with the promise of offering a sound experience that far surpasses its predecessor.

At first glance, the Arc Ultra retains the minimalist aesthetic and elegant that characterizes the brand’s products. Its design, designed to integrate easily into any space, combines straight lines and high quality materials. The slightly curved front grille hides powerful sound machinery that promises to captivate even the most demanding ears.

Under its elegant exterior, in fact, the Arc Ultra houses a series of technological innovations that place it at the forefront of the market. Among them is its new digital signal processor, which allows more precise sound management and greater processing capacity. In addition, it incorporates the latest generation of amplifiers, which translates into greater power and more faithful reproduction of all frequencies.

One of the standout features, however, is its ability to create surround sound without the need for additional speakers. Thanks to Trueplay technology, the sound bar is able to automatically adapt to the acoustic characteristics of the room, optimizing the sound experience. In addition, the Arc Ultra supports major spatial audio formats, such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, allowing you to enjoy realistic, three-dimensional sound.









Does it fulfill what it promised?

To put the device to the test, we subjected it to a rigorous evaluation in different scenarios. First of all, we use it to watch movies and television series. The result was surprising: the dialogue was clear and crisp, the special effects were immersive and the feeling of total immersion. The presence of a subwoofer was not missed. By itself, the Arc Ultra managed to create a complete and immersive cinematic atmosphere.

Next, we tested the sound bar with music. And here we were also pleasantly surprised. The Arc Ultra, in fact, demonstrated great versatility, being able to faithfully reproduce a wide variety of musical genres. The bass sounded deep and forceful, the midrange warm and natural, and the treble crystalline. In addition, the Sonos application allows you to customize the sound to your liking, adjusting the bass, treble and mid levels.

Therefore, and despite the fact that the Sonos Arc was already a reference sound bar, the new model represents a significant qualitative leap. The new sound bar offers a more powerful, detailed and immersive sound. The only thing that could be a barrier for many users is its high price, which close to a thousand euros.

All in all, this is one of the best sound bars on the market. Its elegant design, powerful sound and wide range of features make it an ideal choice for those looking for a high-quality sound experience in their home. Although its price is high, the investment is justified for lovers of good sound.

In short, the Sonos Arc Ultra is a masterpiece of sonic engineering that redefines industry standards. If you are looking for a sound bar capable of transforming your living room into a movie theater, the Arc Ultra is the perfect choice.