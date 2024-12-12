UGT and CCOO foresee an agreement on partial retirement for officials “in a few days”

UGT and Workers’ Commissions announced this Thursday their “confidence that, in a few days, an agreement with the Ministry of Public Function will be finalized for the early partial retirement of civil servants. “A lot of progress has been made,” they celebrated in a joint statement released after the Monitoring Commission of the Framework Agreement for 21st Century Administration. In it, unions and the Executive committed, among other issues, to negotiating the improvement of the working conditions of these workers. “There are conversations,” confirm ministerial sources, who do not estimate deadlines.

Early partial retirement is a recognized formula for employed people, which civil servants cannot benefit from. This allows you to combine, before the legal age, a part-time job with the income of a part of the pension under the corresponding terms. The Law of the Basic Statute of Public Employees contemplates voluntary, forced or disability retirement, but excludes this type.

At the moment, none of the parties has advanced the terms that are negotiated with the Public Service, but this summer, the union, employers and Social Security reached an agreement to reform this model for employed workers, which allows them to benefit from the partial retirement with a relief contract three years before the legal age, with a reduction in working hours of between 20 and 33% in the first year and between 25 and 75% in the following two, and may also agree with the company, individually or collectively, accumulate periods of time worked.

The extension of this right to civil servants is something that the unions, they point out, have been “claiming historically” and that they now see “very close.” Furthermore, it would mean complying with the Framework Agreement that already contemplated the “repeal of the suppression of partial retirement as one of the retirement modalities for civil servants” established in the Basic Statute of Public Employees.

CCOO and UGT have also demanded that the ministry headed by Óscar López open the negotiation table for the new multi-year agreement on the rights, employment and remuneration of public employees.