The Federico II University recognizes the figure of Felipe VI on the 800th anniversary of its foundation
The King, before the Italian Parliament: “There are pasts that should not be repeated even as a caricature”
Dressed in academic attire made by the prisoners of the Neapolitan prison ‘Pasquale Mandato’ and before personalities from the academic, political and social world, Felipe VI was invested this afternoon with an Honoris Causa Doctorate by the Federico II University of Naples.
In it …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#King #invested #Honoris #Causa #Naples #University #place #truth
Leave a Reply