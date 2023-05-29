The law that toughens the persecution against homosexuals in Uganda was promulgated on Monday, May 29, as announced by the president, despite the outrage that it has aroused among numerous NGOs and Western governments. Although a revision of the text had been called for in response to pressure from the international community, it still includes a provision that makes “aggravated homosexuality” a capital offense, which means that repeat offenders can be sentenced to death.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed the “anti-homosexuality” law, which provides harsh penalties for same-sex relationships and the “promotion” of homosexuality, despite outrage from numerous NGOs and threats from Western governments.

“The President has approved the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023. It now becomes the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023,” the Ugandan Presidency announced in a brief statement posted on its official Twitter account.

The approval of this bill in Parliament, on March 21, provoked an international protest. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk denounced the bill as “discriminatory, probably the worst of its kind in the world.”

At the end of April, President Museveni asked parliamentarians to “re-examine” the text and specify that “being homosexual” was not a crime, only sexual relations.

In a slightly modified version, approved by a unanimous minus one vote on May 2, the elected representatives included in the text that “a person who is presumed or suspected to be homosexual, who has not committed a sexual act with another person of the same sex, does not commit the crime of homosexuality”.

“Aggravated homosexuality”, punishable by the death penalty

In this East African country, where homosexuality is illegal, “acts of homosexuality” have been punishable by life imprisonment since a law dating back to British colonization.

However, in the new version of the text, contrary to the opinion of the head of state, MPs upheld a provision making “aggravated homosexuality” a capital offense, which means that repeat offenders could be sentenced to death. The death penalty has not been applied in Uganda for many years.







A provision on the “promotion” of homosexuality also worries gay rights organizations. According to the text, Any person – individual or organization – who “knowingly promotes homosexuality” can be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. In the case of an organization, the penalty is ten years of prohibition.

This new version of the law was condemned by Amnesty International. The NGO called on President Museveni to oppose this “derogatory law (which) flagrantly violates the human rights of LGBTIQ+ people in Uganda.”

Following the initial vote on March 21, the US, UK and EU condemned the bill. The White House warned Uganda of possible economic “consequences”.

In a resolution on April 20, MEPs deplored “President Museveni’s contribution to hateful rhetoric towards LGBTIQ+ people.”

The local power celebrates the promulgation of the law

On Monday, Parliament Speaker Anita Among welcomed the promulgation of the text by Yoweri Museveni, who regularly calls homosexuality “deviation.”

“As the Ugandan Parliament, we have listened to the concerns of our people and have legislated to protect the sanctity of the family (…) We have stood firm to uphold the culture, values ​​and aspirations of our people,” he said in a statement. .

The law enjoys broad popular support and opposition has been scant in this country ruled with an iron fist since 1986 by Yoweri Museveni.where repression against civil society, lawyers and activists has increased in recent years, according to many human rights organizations.

Homophobia is rampant in Uganda, as in the rest of East Africa. Although there have been no recent prosecutions for homosexual acts, harassment and intimidation are the daily life of homosexuals in Uganda, where an evangelical Christianity has developed that is vehemently opposed to the LGBTIQ+ movement.

