Seven years after conquering English football, achieving one of the greatest feats in football history and breaking down the door of the “Big Six”, Leicester’s fairy tale came to an end. This weekend, Everton’s victory consummated the descent of the ‘foxes’ to the Championship, the chronicle of a death announced for weeks.

Gone is the month of May 2016, when Andrea Bocelli sang ‘Nessum Dorma’ before the watchful eye of the King Power Stadium, half of Europe recited the starting eleven at a run and Claudio Ranieri was excited to culminate the greatest feat of his career as a coach .

The trip during nine seasons in the Premier has its origin in the 2014/2015 academic year, a year before being crowned kings of England. At Christmas, Leicester was bottom and favorite in all the pools for relegation, but the four victories in the last five days gave the Lesterian team salvation.

Maintaining the base of the squad, the board of directors, setting permanence as the objective, opted for Claudio Ranieri on the bench. The rest is history. From 4-4-2, making Kanté the best recoverer in Europe, consolidating Mahrez in the elite and boosting Vardy as one of the best scorers in the British Isles after playing in the Fifth Division in 2012 and combining the football with his job in a prosthesis factory, the Italian coach transformed a team of unknowns into a block that won the League.

Since that day, the club has shown itself as an alternative to Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal or Tottenham. In 2017 they reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League, in 2021 they participated in the Europa League and were FA Cup champions and in 2022 they played in the semifinals of the Conference League.

However, after the death of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the club’s historic Thai owner, in a helicopter crash in 2018, the poor financial management of its leaders has led the ‘foxes’ to the Championship.

This summer they only signed three players, did not sign a guarantee goalkeeper to replace Kasper Schmeichel and lost the opportunity to sell Tielemans or Maddison to clean up accounts that present losses of 110 million euros.

Along with Blackburn Rovers, Leicester are the only Premier League champions to be relegated, tragically completing a nine-season adventure in English football’s top flight that came to an end this season. However, despite falling into hell, his legacy in England is already indelible.