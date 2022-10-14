October 15, 2022 00:18

Ugandan authorities have denied an Ebola outbreak in the capital, Kampala, after the virus killed 19 people across the country.

There was news that two cases had been monitored in the capital.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health stated that 58 confirmed cases of the highly contagious virus had been recorded since its outbreak was first recorded in the Mubandi region (central) on September 20.

Only one death was recorded in Kampala, which was a 45-year-old man who fled Mubandi after the death of a relative, and sought the help of a charlatan before heading to the capital, where he died.

And health authorities announced Thursday that his wife’s infection with the virus was confirmed shortly after her birth in a clinic in the capital, which has a population of 1.5.

Despite the new case, Health Minister Jane Ruth Acing stressed that Kampala remains Ebola-free because the woman and her husband were exposed to the virus in Mubandi.

“I would like to state very clearly that this does not mean that Ebola is spreading in Kampala,” the minister told reporters Thursday.

The health minister said the staff who attended the birth are under hygienic supervision at an isolation facility at Kampala’s main hospital, where they will remain for the next 21 days.

Ebola is transmitted through bodily fluids and its most common symptoms include fever, vomiting, bleeding and diarrhea.

Source: Reuters