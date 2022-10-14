The Colombian soccer championship system has historically received strong criticism for not rewarding the one who does things the best throughout the year (or the semester, because every six months the champion comes out), but rather the one who best finishes off in a league.

The arguments of those who defend this type of tournament in Colombia are based on the fact that the way in which qualification for the finals is defined is exciting and that they prevent a team from gaining an advantage that makes it unattainable.

This championship system (with some modifications in terms of the configuration of the final phases and the number of teams) has been applied since 2002, although there were already variants with final phases of six or more teams since 1974.

The study that does not leave the Colombian League well

Now, an international study places the Colombian championship as one of the least exciting in the world. The work was published by CIES Football Observatory.

The entity classified 74 leagues from all over the planet, based on the InStat data portal, and classified them according to the number of goal options generated in each game, between January 1 and September 26 of this year . The Colombian League was in 67th placewith 9.04 scoring chances per game.

That ranking is led by German Bundesliga, with 12.96 goal chances per game, followed by the second division of the Netherlands, with 12.67, and the Norwegian league, with 12.41. The fourth was followed a lot in Colombia until very recently, due to the presence there of James Rodríguez, the Qatar All-Star League, with 12.21.

Nor does the Colombian League look good when it comes to measuring the average number of goals scored per game. In that same period, 2.26 game goals were scored, which leaves our tournament in 66th place out of 74.

The top three leagues in the world in terms of average goals are the second division of Switzerland, with 3.38; the Qatari league, with 3.22, and that of Norway, with 3.18.

On the other hand, in a third measurement, that of penalty goals per game, Colombia did come close to the Top 10. It is in 11th place, with 0.32 per game. The Russian League, with 0.42, heads the list, followed by the Swiss second division, with 0.40, and the Polish League, with 0.38.

Whether for chances, goals or penalty goals, the study shows the continued existence of different approaches to the game by coaches, players and referees around the world.

