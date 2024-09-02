UFL Will Not Make It to Previously Announced Dates : the official website has in fact been updated with the announcement of the release date postponement also in early access. So we will be able to play it starting from November 28, 2024 in early access and from November 5 in the final version. In short, the launch is a few months away from that of the direct competitor EA Sports FC 2024.

The reasons for the postponement

“We’ve run two Open Beta Tests, and with the Common Test in its final phase, over 2 million players have played UFL. Your participation, feedback and criticism have been invaluable to us. This was not an easy decision, but after analyzing your feedback and a large amount of game data, we have decided to reschedule the launch of UFL,” we can read in the announcement, which then goes on to explain the situation: “We would like to explain the reasoning behind this decision and what it means for you. We could release the game on the dates announced if we wanted, but we believe that Taking a little extra time will allow us to give you the best experience possible.”

But what problems did players encounter? “Most of the problems are related to some refinements and optimization of some features that contribute to the general atmosphere of the game. We understand that there is no recipe for a perfect football game, but It is essential for us to ensure that it meets our standards and your expectations.“

The development team then recalled the live service nature of UFL, which will launch as free-to-play on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S: “we’ll be adding more modes and improving the overall gameplay experience and stability. We’ll continue to create new episodes of UFL Journey and UFL Insider, where we’ll share insights into the game’s progress and answer your questions. Public playtests will continue, and we’ll be inviting you to participate, with active testers rewarded with exclusive in-game rewards and club crests.” The developers concluded, thanking players for their patience.