Lebron James.
Lebron James.
Colombian football, England, Spain and Australian Open.
WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Santa Fe vs. Envigado
6:10 pm: Jaguars vs. Equity
8:20 pm: Pereira vs. Medellin
ESPN
3am: Australian Open women's final
8 am: Spanish football, Real Sociedad vs. Vallecano Ray
12:30 pm: Barcelona vs. Villarreal
5 pm: Argentina soccer, Platense vs. Boca Juniors
DIRECTV
10:15 am: Spanish soccer, Las Palmas vs. real Madrid
3 pm: pre-Olympic soccer match, Paraguay vs. Peru
6 pm: Uruguay vs. Chili
ESPN 3
9 am: Italian soccer, Atalanta vs. Udinese
ESPN 2
9:30 am: Germany soccer, Augsburg vs. Bayern Munich
12 m.: Italian soccer, Juventus vs. Empoli
3 pm: NBA, Knicks vs. heat
5:30 pm: Denver vs. Philadelphia
8:30 p.m.: Golden State vs. LA Lakers
STAR+
2 pm: England football, Fulham vs. Newcastle
2:45 pm: Italian soccer, Milan vs. Bologna
