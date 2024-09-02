Comment | Do we need Putin in our lives five days a week?

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
Comment|Last year, Putin appeared on the cover of the afternoon newspaper 252 times. It is not healthy for Finns, writes Maria Pettersson.
Maria Pettersson HS
Last in the year Vladimir Putin appeared on the cover of Iltalehti 252 times. That means 4-5 times a week. 80 percent of the tabloid’s covers featured Putin’s face, name, or both. The competitor Ilta-Sanomat introduced Putin to Finns quite often, 139 times.
