UFLthe interesting soccer game developed by Strikerz for PlayStation and Xbox, it shows itself with a new video diary dedicated to the main mechanics of the gameplay and how they were made.

A few weeks after the gameplay video with a match taken from the UFL alpha, the simulator is therefore back to being seen, on the occasion of an interesting deepening aimed at illustrating the work behind certain solutions and the people involved in the process.

“In the video, our game designers share their aspirations to make UFL football as realistic as possible,” said game designer Ilya Shimanskiy. “They also provide expert insight into passing mechanics, tackle types, and the importance of player skills to the gameplay experience.”

“At UFL, we’re creating everything to be exactly like real football: the more technical a pass, the more difficult it is for the user to make it. In other words, it requires superior playing skills. We measure the rank and height of the passes as we create them, counting every inch.”

In short, it seems that the Strikerz guys have taken this project seriously, which we talked about in the special with everything we know about the UFL.