Avatar The Way of Water it was a success? No. It was a great success, at least in terms of pure receipts. According to a recent analysis, James Cameron’s film would have earned over half a billion dollars, to be precise 531.7 million. This is a good portion of the 2.317 billion receipts recorded worldwide. Also, according to Deadline, it’s the top-earning film of 2022.

Previously, Cameron frankly admitted that making Avatar The Water Way hadn’t been a good idea on paper, given that the production costs they were huge and, to be able to earn. the film was expected to be the third or fourth highest grossing film in all of cinematic history.

Well. Avatar The Way of Water it became the third highest earning film of all time, behind only the first Avatar and Avengers Endgame. In its analysis, Deadline writes in fact: “As the third highest-grossing film of all time with 2.3 billion dollars, behind the 2.9 billion of Avatar and the 2.79 billion of Avengers: Endgame with 2.79 billion dollars, Deadline’s sources believe Avatar: The Waterway earned $531.7 million, and that doesn’t include the ancillary revenue from Avatar’s presence at Disney theme parks, which the conglomerate also counts in its books of account.”

As indicated by Deadline, it must indeed be considered that the success of a film does not stop with the film itself. There are a whole series of sales, such as those related to gadgets and collectibles, which guarantee additional earnings.

With more films in the saga on the way, it seems Cameron’s “gamble” paid off.

Avatar will also arrive on the gaming market with the game Avatar Frontiers of Pandora: due to a leak it will have Season Pass, a currency that can be purchased with real money and coop.