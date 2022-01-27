UFL was first shown with some sequences of gameplay and the developers have confirmed the period of exit of the free-to-play soccer game, which will debut in 2022.

Strengthened by a famous testimonial such as Cristiano Ronaldowhich joins an already very important list of ambassadors with Zinchenko, Firmino, Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, the guys from Strikerz also talked about various elements of their ambitious project.

In fact, it will be possible to access an online league system, create customized competitions together with your friends and try your hand at modes similar to those present in the FIFA series, in particular the Pro Clubs.

During the presentation, the developers also showed the work done for the celebrations and some elements related to the customizations: it seems that UFL boasts a great care in manufacturing and it will be interesting to try it for yourself.

As mentioned, the game will be available later this year: the team is in the final stages of development and will announce a precise date as soon as the work is finished.