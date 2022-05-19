Less and less is missing for the start of the transfer market and there are already important news for what is to come.
Here we tell you the most outstanding news of Argentine soccer.
The first big bombshell in the transfer market is the sale of Miguel Merentiel, one of the stars of the last semester, to Palmiras in Brazil. He takes the goals to the two-time champion of America.
Rodrigo Aliendro will be a free player and he already has important offers. Independent and Students are some of the interested parties.
After an excellent season in Colón and given the need for River to get strikers, Lucas Beltran has many chances to return to the Millionaire. He has the endorsement of Marcelo Gallardo.
Emiliano Vecchio terminated his contract with Rosario Central and was left with the pass in his possession. The experienced midfielder is not short of offers and there are surveys from teams like Independiente and Unión.
Julio Buffarini did not leave San Lorenzo well and he earned the insult of the fans, but in football there is not always memory and now he could return to have a new stage in the club. He is 33 years old and is playing in the second category of Spanish football.
#important #news #Argentine #soccer #transfer #market
Leave a Reply