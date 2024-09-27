Barcelonain the bad. The Uefa condemned the Catalan club not to send fans to its next match Champions League and to pay a fine of 10,000 euros ($11,162) for a banner with a Nazi reference displayed by his fans in Monaco on September 19.

According to the criteria of

“In that match on the first day of this edition of the Champions League, in which Monaco won 2-1, some Barcelona fans showed a sign that read “Flick Heil”, echoing the Nazi salute “Sieg Heil”, in reference to the German coach of his club, Hansi Flick,” indicated the AFP agency.

The club spoke

Spanish Barcelona issued a statement to inform “that it will abide by and apply this sanction in the matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League that the team will play against the Red Star in Belgrade on November 6.”

“FC Barcelona rejects any type of apology for violence and, as stated in articles 3 and 4 of its Statutes, will ensure the protection and promotion of Universal Declaration of Human Rights”, he added.

Likewise, he said that “it will reinforce current measures and undertake additional actions that are appropriate to prevent these events from being repeated in the future as well as to punish those responsible.”

Sports