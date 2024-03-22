













Dragon's Dogma II causes anger among fans for its microtransactions and Capcom responds | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









This March 22 was the official launch of the long-awaited Capcom game, Dragon's Dogma II. However, it has already received very negative reviews from fans due to a series of microtransactions present in the game.. Which already caused a response from its developer.

Through social networks, various users began to share images of the objects of Dragon's Dogma II that can be purchased with real money. These include resurrection stones, fast travel stones, crystals for hiring pawns, and tomes to change the look of your character. Many feel that this should not be included in a single-player title.

Given the negative opinions, Capcom issued a statement. In it they mention that all objects can be obtained in the game without having to spend extra money. That is to say, it is totally optional to buy them. Although they can be very rare throughout the title.

We recommend you: Dragon's Dogma 2: Director apologizes for taking so long with the sequel

Due to this situation with microtransactions Dragon's Dogma II at the moment It has 34% positive ratings on Steam. Many users started giving it very bad marks because of this. Curiously, the situation occurs only one day after Capcom was crowned the best publisher of 2023 by Metacritic.

What is Dragon's Dogma II about?

Dragon's Dogma II It is an action RPG. In it we take control of a personalized avatar who embarks on an adventure to discover a false king. Additionally, due to an encounter with a dragon, he has powers to command other people known as pawns.

Source: Capcom

It is an open world game with a lot of exploration and a lot of action. It's pretty random with what you might encounter on your travels, which makes progress feel very fluid and natural. Not to mention that it has very exciting combats with large creatures. Will they give it a chance?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)