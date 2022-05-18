Some curiosities about the new knight Fabio Nova. Man has already drawn attention to himself

In the UeD study a new knight which is already making a lot of talk about itself. Man has a extravagant look, long hair and white, gathered in a queue. It certainly did not go unnoticed: it is inevitable to notice the similarity with the singer Amedeo Minghi.

Dialectic and frankness have already outlined his character. On several occasions he has sided against the UeD columnist Tina Cipollari, thus raising quite a few controversies. He his name is Fabio N, where N stands for Nova. Man comes from Milan and is 63 years old.

He talks about his passions: he is dedicated to music and photography. In fact, he studied as a pianist, but he made his photography real craft. In fact Fabio is a highly coveted photographer in the world of fashion. Passion, which intersects with work, has given him great satisfaction.

In 2006 he decided to close the photographic studio and only accept collaborations for major social events. Subsequently, however, with the brother Andreadecides to leave to conquer Brazil, in particular Rio de Janeiro, where embarks on a career as an entrepreneurinvesting in the marble quarries.

While talking about his hobby for photography and fashion, however, the man stumbled upon a somewhat particular speechwhich sparked the fury of Tina Cipollariwho never backs down in giving voice to her thoughts.

Going into detail, the knight declared that thanks to his work he has always allowed himself the luxury of being alongside beautiful women, or models. But not only, Fabio describes in not very nice way the physique of one his ex-girlfriend.

Then he makes fun of Cipollari’s body, defining her not exactly good-looking and also underlining that the columnist’s lack of elegance, according to the knight, derives above all from her sharp tongue.