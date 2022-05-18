There Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth‘Siragusa has announced that it is going to buy a private jetwhich will likely serve as the set for Streamer Royale, the upcoming streaming show of which she will be producer and, apparently, hostess.

Amouranth is about to retire from OnlyFans to devote himself to other projects, especially on Twitch, where he seems to be investing a lot of money. Not much is known about Streamer Royale for now, apart from a few of the names involved: xQc, Emiru, Alinity, MoistCr1TiKaL and more.

What will the jet be for? For now it is not very clear. Amouranth has announced that it will be there hostess which will lead attendees to the show, but it’s still unclear where Streamer Royale will take place and if the plane is just a gimmick to make noise.

However, it is not long to find out, as the competition is expected to start on May 28, 2022. It will be streamed on the Amouranth channel. Could it be a new evolution of Twitch?