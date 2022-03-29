The third part of this new edition of UeD has now started. For some time now, some of the knights of the male parterre of Over throne remained in dim light.

But Armando Incarnato finds a way to attract attention again and overwhelmingly to himself, al study center of the UeD dating show. He enters the studio of program one new lady. A novelty in sight for the rider.

Her name is Aneta and is determined to win the heart of the Neapolitan. An attendance that is proceeding for the best, despite the fact that it has not yet resulted in anything sensational. But Armando is already looking up another womanshe is Alessandra.

The lady has recently finished her acquaintance with the knight Diego Tavani. Alessandra, however, does not seem to have any intention of giving in to the advances of the Neapolitan. Although the relationship with Diego is at an end, Armando Incarnato gets a refusal, at least for now.

Having brought this interest to light, however, sparked the quarrel between Incarnate and Diego. A tough discussion that does not seem to find a way to a truce. But let’s go back and get to know better Anetathe new lady.

One thing that intrigued the public is the aura of mystery that seems to envelop the woman. There are no Instagram profiles nor Facebook which lead back to Aneta. However, many think that the lady has hidden profiles, all to preserve her privacy.

Others, on the other hand, argue that women are by their very nature not very inclined to social media. So very little is known about the new lady of the UeD female parterre. We just have to wait for the course of events to get to know this mysterious lady better.