Alberto Zapater, who turns 37 next June and has a contract until 2023, assures that he has not yet decided his future for next season: “No idea. Last year I had something in mind and I don’t think it would be good to tell you. For me there is no tomorrow after the game against Tenerife. Last season I started playing at this point and I finished the course playing. Logically you have to look good, now I’m coming off an injury and it’s not easy to have stopped, but I’m going to do my best to help and end the season feeling good. We will see”. In addition, the captain considers that Zaragoza still has to keep adding: “There are 27 points left and as long as mathematics says otherwise, anything can happen, for better or for worse.”

−The team has been left in no man’s land after these last two games. How do you see it?

−There are 27 points left and as long as mathematics says otherwise, anything can happen, for better or for worse. You have to go to Tenerife to win, I don’t think that’s being in no man’s land. As long as you play with Zaragoza, you have to go win every game.

−Did they fear relegation in their day?

−There was a series of games in which we were lucky that those below us did not win. We went eight games without winning and we could have gone down. It didn’t happen and the four games we won allowed us to breathe and dream. We got to be four points from relegation and there are moments of the season that mark. In this case it was the day of Las Palmas; it was won, Fuenlabrada was leading 2-0 and tied, Amorebieta lost and we went to seven points. Where do you look at that moment? After the experience of last season, it was to reach fifty points as soon as possible. I don’t know how long the permanence will be, but we have to add to say that we are already saved.

−In terms of football, what has Zaragoza lacked this season to be more regular?

-One always considers starting the season well. At the beginning we hoped to have gotten more points, which I think they deserved, and to get hooked at the top from the first moment, but that was not the case. It is true that Sporting started at the top or Almería seemed to be going up the lane, but the Second is complicated and it takes a long time. It is clear that there are certain moments in which it has cost us a lot to score. I think that the basis of our salvation last year was keeping a clean sheet, conceding little and being practical and perhaps now we are doing it more and we have obtained results. It is complicated because there is a lot of equality. Can we be higher? Yes, but it is also true that there was a time when we could have gotten into a lot of trouble. There are nine games left and we have to finish that because we are not yet saved.

−On an individual level, how do you rate the season?

−Stopping is always complicated and it is clear that stopping is not the same for a young kid as it is for me. Not playing makes it cost you more because the rhythm that the games give you doesn’t give you anything. The last game I had played as a starter was against Sevilla, in the Cup, and I spent quite a few days without playing at the start. Perhaps a moment to have an opportunity again was against Valladolid and it was the COVID. That makes you stop and kills you. And when you come back again, the knee thing. I’ve had to stop for fifteen days and it’s complicated because today not a single youngster stops for fifteen days in the summer. Now I have had two games in which I have had to play and I understand that we all need to play and get rhythm of the game. That makes us all go further.

– How do you handle the issue of criticism?

−Criticism exists and must be accepted. Those who criticize you are surely right and those who love you very much are surely right too. There is no absolute truth and in football everyone can have an opinion. At the moment that players who have been very good are criticized, the rest of us have to accept that this happens.

−Are you clear about your future for next season?

−No idea. Last year I had something in mind and I don’t think it would be good to tell you. The important thing is the game against Tenerife. Right now I have a match and I face it as if it were the third of my professional career. I continue to do my day to day the same, what changes is that you have many war wounds and that makes you see things from a different perspective. I keep thinking about football 24 hours a day and for me there is no tomorrow after the game against Tenerife. Last season I started playing at this point and I finished the course playing. Logically you have to look good, now I’m coming off an injury and it’s not easy to have stopped, but I’m going to do my best to help and end the season feeling good. We will see.

−A change of ownership in the club is in sight. what do you expect?

“Surely you know more than I do. I don’t know and I don’t ask. Whatever has to happen, I understand it will be because it is the best for Real Zaragoza. We will see.

−But what do you want for the future of Real Zaragoza?

−Winning Tenerife. I try to live day by day and enjoy it. That happens many times for suffering because it is part of wearing the shirt we wear. I don’t think we’ll become a team that can say it’s going to move up the lane. Nobody can say that. Not even with money others are getting it. You have to work, have a lot of sacrifice and commitment and it is clear that also enthusiasm and ambition.

Petrovic remains on the sidelines

Petrovic has returned to work this morning apart from his teammates due to the lumbar contracture that has dragged on since the match in Cartagena and it is increasingly difficult for him to play in Tenerife, while Bermejo and Francho continue with the group. Zaragoza will train again tomorrow at 11:00 at the Ciudad Deportiva, a session in which the French internationals and Ángel López, who play this afternoon, will already be present.