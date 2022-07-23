Many have wondered what the requirements are to participate. Here they are revealed

The study of UeD can well be said to be a springboard for the world of show business. It is not uncommon for who take part in the program then you become a fixed presence in the small screen.

For this reason, the throne of the program, as well as the armchairs of the parterre of the throne over, are highly coveted. Despite this, no particular requirements are required for those who decide to participate. The only things that I am requests the faces of the program are two: they must be single and I must be really intentional to find true love.

The truth about the requirements that are required during the casting was revealed directly by the production of the program, in the latest issue of the official magazine of UeD. Here is what is mandatoryaccording to the words of the editorial staff, in order to participate in the dating show.

“Obviously in the casting phase there are fundamental requirements that must be respected. Men and Women is a program where people come to look for love. Therefore it is mandatory that the participants are absolutely single “.

“Free from sentimental ties and who want to fall in love as well as gain experience per se. Not being an audition where skills or objective talents are judged, it becomes important that the person being interviewed is able to express the motivation that drives him to participate in the most spontaneous way possible “. So sincerity and spontaneity are intrinsic requirements to be able to sit in the red chair.

It seems that the castings, in some way, are based on the first impression that the “contestants” manage to give of themselves: “It is precisely the way in which people tell each other that can arouse interest and curiosity in those who listen to it. In a nutshell, the important thing is that the person leaves you something beyond physical appearance or a refined way of speaking “.

“In particular, for seniors, what often strikes is the strong need to rediscover emotions felt in the past. Which apparently seem impossible to relive. Fundamental, both for young people and seniors, are the drive to get involved and the desire to tell about oneself with one’s strengths and weaknesses “.