The Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in the Emirate of Dubai has revealed its plans to expand its educational awareness program for workers, which it has been providing since 2016, in cooperation with the Middle East Center for Training and Development in the Emirate of Dubai, in light of the positive and encouraging results of the program, which reached more than the number of people covered in its sessions of 70,000 workers, and the remarkable response shown by the workers towards the program and its objectives aimed at enhancing working conditions, linking workers with their surrounding environment and educating them on various issues related to them and their work.

The Standing Committee conducted a questionnaire last week and distributed it to the workers participating in the program, the preliminary results of which showed the positive repercussions of the program, as the level of workers’ knowledge of a number of topics, including the level of familiarity with the basics of the UAE’s culture, customs and traditions, and acceptable and rejected behaviors in society, increased to 88.46% after attending The last session of the awareness program.

As for the articles on the residency and labor laws in the UAE; The results of the survey showed an increase in the awareness of workers participating in the awareness program from 19.75% before training to 88.63% after training, and the awareness of workers about the support channels available from the UAE government increased from 10.6% before training to 88.3% after participation In the programme, as for awareness of occupational health and safety issues, the percentage increased from 19.6% to 91.9 percent.

Comprehensive content

The awareness program presented by the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai seeks to familiarize workers with their rights and obligations while in the country. The content of the awareness sessions includes a number of topics related to the culture of Emirati society, the laws and legislation regulating work and residence, and occupational health and safety standards. The program also introduces workers to government support channels, and other information needed to educate workers about the various components of the work environment. The Permanent Committee works on effective communication with the workers, through three different channels, namely: field awareness, awareness sessions that are organized at the headquarters of the committee, and through social media channels.

The Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in the Emirate of Dubai provided educational content to about 3,000 workers, during the months of June and July 2022. The Committee communicated with them directly at the workers’ gathering sites. It also provided educational content to nearly 1,000 workers, during the past week only, inside the headquarters of the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs. The number of views of the awareness clips published by the committee exceeded 10 million, as the awareness clips dealt with a range of different topics and issues related to workers and their work environment.

Safe work environment

For his part, His Excellency Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in the Emirate of Dubai, said: “The Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in the Emirate of Dubai continues to implement the initiatives it started years ago, aimed at improving the conditions of workers. in Dubai and to create all conditions that give them a safe work environment that guarantees them the elements of safety and takes into account their psychological and social needs, with positive repercussions on their overall work and life.”

In addition to the educational and awareness program directed at employment; The committee’s work strategy includes many other programs and events dedicated to the care of migrant workers, taking care of their affairs and improving their standard of living, in line with Dubai’s vision of creating the best possible work environment for workers.

Eid celebration

In this context, the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in the Emirate of Dubai organized; The celebration of Eid Al-Adha with the workers, which came under the slogan “We celebrate Eid together”, and included a wide range of activities, events and competitions across the emirate. . The committee, in cooperation with the Beit Al Khair Society and the Dubai Charitable Society, distributed about 65,000 free meals to the participating workers, and more than 2,000 gifts to those who participated in the various competitions included in the celebration, which was met with great approval from the workers who expressed their happiness with it.

Abdullah Lashkari, Secretary-General of the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in the Emirate of Dubai, confirmed that the Committee made great awareness efforts during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic to support them, confirm their safety and educate them about the practices to be followed to preserve their health, as the Committee developed a set of awareness materials directed to workers, Including awareness posters that were installed in residential workers’ compounds, short videos were also presented to workers showing the measures to prevent the virus, and all awareness materials have been translated into several languages ​​to ensure that they are absorbed by the largest number of workers.

With the pandemic receding, the efforts of the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs continued to spread awareness among workers in the Emirate of Dubai, as it began presenting its educational awareness program through its main track, by a group of qualified trainers at the highest level, where the scientific material is presented in periodic awareness lectures, In four primary languages, which are English, Arabic, Urdu and Hindi.

Dr. Ahmed Al Hashemi, Advisor to the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in the Emirate of Dubai and Director of the Middle East Center for Training and Development, stressed that the awareness program is “based on scientific and academic foundations, and takes into account the best international standards concerned with the protection of human rights and expatriate workers alike, as the program takes into account the The stability of the contractual relationship between both the worker and the employer, and contributes to reducing labor violations, by enhancing awareness of the worker’s rights and obligations.



