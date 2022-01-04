The latest thrones of the UeD have been, according to the public, very disappointing. Maria De Filippi thus decides to put a former suitor on the throne, let’s talk about Luca Salatino. The boy arrived at the dating show to woo the tronista Roberta Giusti, which at the end of his journey, he chose Samuele Carniani.

Source UeD study

The latest previews of “Il Vicolo delle News” announce the choice of Maria De Filippi, to put on the throne the handsome boy. Roberta, the tronista courted by Luca, was initially very taken by the boy, but then she made it clear her interest in Samuele. She also pointed out, during an episode, that Carniani had struck and surprised her. And after 3 long months, Giusti has finally made her choice.

Although she has repeatedly admitted that her prototype boy was different from what really attracted her. After the announcement of his choice, he declared that his type of ideal man he thought was Luca. Salatino, within the program, it is done to know and love from the public. His turbulent past and his apparently tough character convinced Maria De Filippi to propose to him to become the new tronista of the program.

In fact, immediately after Roberta’s choice, he was asked by the editorial staff to participate as a tronista, as did Matteo Ranieri. Luca Salatino did not have it repeated twice, ed he immediately accepted the position. It is certainly not the first time that Maria De Filippi decides to propose the throne to a non-choice of the program. But the strange thing is that the throne was proposed to Luke immediately after the choice.

This is definitely a nice twist on the dating show. In fact, lately the program, after the last events, has not gone well between the chaos for Andrea Nicole, the exit of Joele Milan and the almost immediate choice of Matteo Fioravanti. The first real and complete choice was that of the tronista Roberta. What can I say, Luca’s twist and the arrival of a new tronista could revive the UeD program again.