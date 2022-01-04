The situation

–

With the market currently blocked by the liquidity index, Lazio hopes to place (among others) Muriqi and Lazzari. Once the problems at the exit have been solved, it will finally be possible to sign Kamenovic (who has been training with the team for six months) and add the first reinforcement on the outside. However, in Sarri’s plans, he must not be the only purchase on the side lanes. Lazio’s intention is to renew Marusic’s contract (currently expiring), adding another player: Fabrizio Angileri, 27 years old from River Plate, has been liked for some time. That of the Argentine is a profile that Sarri likes who focuses a lot on the outside (both in defense and in attack) in his game. Angileri currently has the advantage over the various Reinildo (Lille), Kurzawa (Psg) and Van Aanholt (Galatasaray). To take Angileri 7 million euros would be enough (it has a release clause set at this figure), but the Biancocelesti hope to take him for less as his contract expires (2023). Lazio intend to move, with the awareness that something new is needed in the squad. But first he has to solve the by now atavistic problem with the liquidity index.