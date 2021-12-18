The UeD has finally arrived moment of choice also for the tronista Roberta. His was a throne that thrilled the public, through thick and thin. The girl’s path was marked by endless clashes with the suitor Luca and unique moments lived outdoors with Samuele.

Source UeD study

Everyone was sure which one would be there Roberta’s choice, despite the facts suggested otherwise. But the woman managed to leave everyone speechless, with a real e own twist. For the first time, despite the predictions and the safety of the public, the choice falls on the underdog suitor. Yes, that’s right: Roberta managed not to let her true feelings leak out until the last moment, that of the choice.

There were many who had given for sure that the choice of the tronista would be Luca. Everyone took it for granted to know for sure who was the lucky one. The UeD tronista Roberta, however, at the end of her career, gives a real unexpected twist and chooses the suitor Samuele Carniani.

The boy, after having professed strong feelings, replied with a clear and convinced ‘Yes’. In fact, the suitor has always declared himself hopelessly in love with Roberta, even during the last external session made together. It is evident that Samuele is very moved during the episode and his emotion is perceived in the air.

Once he learned that he was the choice, the suitor ran to embrace his tronista, thus forgetting to give the answer: obviously a nice “yes”, followed by a long and passionate kiss between the two lovers, who will now be to all intents and purposes a couple. A perfect epilogue for this journey made up of many adventures. We just have to send a wish to the new couple. Two very young boys very much in love and ready to live away from the spotlight.