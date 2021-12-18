Swimming Finland in the eighth World Cup final: “Getting money from the finals is also a positive thing”

The Netherlands took ahead of the United States and Italy in the short-track World Cup gold of the mixed teams in the mixed message.

Finland team Ronny Brännkärr, Olli Kokko, Laura Lahtinen, Fanny Teijonsalo finished eighth in the 4x50m medley final.

The quadruple scooped 1.40.46 in the final. The World Short Track Championships will be competed in Abu Dhabi.

“Even if we have a really tough gang, I wouldn’t have thought we would make it to the finals, because it’s the World Cup final,” said Lahtinen, who swam in the butterfly section.

“Getting money for the finals is also a positive thing.”

The Dutch team swam to win the post with a time of 1.36.20. The United States was second and Italy third.

The Finns will continue the World Cup on Sunday in the opening rounds. Laura Lahtinen competes in the 400 – meter freestyle and Ida Hulkko mixed Veera Kivirinta In the 100-meter breaststroke.