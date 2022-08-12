The first registrations are set for the last days of August, but that’s when the actual programming will begin

The good season is now winding down and this means only one thing for UeD fans: soon the new edition of the dating show will start. The curiosity of viewers, unlike the spotlight of the dating show set, remained on throughout the summer.

The search for rumors about the new season’s cast has been constant. There are several information that during the summer were launched by various gossip sites. Now that the first episode is approaching, certainties have finally arrived.

As usual, the Instagram page Menedonneclassicoeover gave the most interesting previews. As for the UeD Over Throne, the presence of: Ida Platano, Gemma Galgani, Armando Incarnato, Riccardo Guarnieri and Pinuccia Della Giovanna is confirmed with almost absolute certainty.

Certainly Riccardo’s presence was a surprise for most, given the rumors that certainly gave his farewell to the program. But the presence of him, in the male parterre, would become even more interesting if indeed, as many have hypothesized, the former suitor Federica Aversano were to sit in the female parterre.

Recall that, when Federica turned out to be the non-choice of the tronista, Riccardo had expressed a certain interest in the girl, who, however, had not reciprocated. As for the tronists, the totonome has led to the most disparate hypotheses.

The highly reliable Amedeo Venza has revealed that one of the two boys ready to sit on the throne will be Alessandro, a very young 19 year old. In addition, the rumors about the possible presence of Antonio Medugno are increasingly insistent. Even if it is, in fact, only rumors. But the news that made the audience more excited was the one that revealed the start date of the new season.

It is now known that the first registrations are set for the last days of August, but when will the actual programming begin? According to what is reported by the page Menedonneclassicoeover, the first episode should go on air on September 19th.