Marvel’s Spider-Man for PC is available starting today on Steam, and could not miss a spectacular one launch trailer with all the features and news of this edition of the Insomniac Games action game.

As we wrote in Marvel’s Spider-Man for PC review, the quality of the experience still remains indisputable today, although theopen world looks dated at times, but to take full advantage of the visual features a very high-end configuration is required.

Featuring an unprecedented narrative universe, in which Peter Parker has been Spider-Man for eight years and fights crime on the streets (and rooftops!) Of Manhattan, the game reinvents some characters by telling an exciting story, all the more so for fans of the Marvel hero.

The PC version features superior ray tracing, resolution up to 4K, unlocked frame rate, fast SSD uploads and support for ultrawide monitors, and is also compatible with DLSS, FSR 2.0 and upscaling technologies. upscaler by Insomniac Games, IGTI.