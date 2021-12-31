Even the lady Ida Platano, she took a break for the Christmas holidays, and did it in the company of her son Samuel. But despite the time off TV, there was no shortage of time for the EU D lady criticisms. But this time the haters they really went too far, putting her baby in the cauldron too.

Source UeD study

So the beautiful lady, therefore, today finds herself having to defend his son too as well as herself. It is never pleasant to receive insults and criticisms: it is already very sad to have to defend oneself from such slanders, but it becomes even worse if a child ends up in the middle who just cannot have any faults.

But if there is one thing we have learned from the birth of social media, it is that i keyboard lions never fail. It is not the first time that Ida finds herself having to defend herself from the accusations also against Samuele. But as previously mentioned, this time it goes much further, and the lady goes on a rampage. Platano admits to being tired and deeply offended from the very ugly words of these haters, who allow themselves to judge her role as a mother.

Here are some of the comments: “Mother of me..a”, “Mother who ruined her son”, “Mother who is not worth”, these are just some of the insults that Platano has received in these days of festivities, in this saint Christmas. But what is going on? What are the accusations made against him? Soon said. Some users have accused her from showing gifts that she would have made herself, but passed off as gifts delivered for them by some fans.

Source Instagram

But nothing certain in the accusations brought against the UeD lady, and above all nothing that could also involve Samuele. Now Platano says enough: “You insult me, but my son no, I do not allow it to anyone. Enough, my son doesn’t touch himself. I have never been supported by anyone, I have always supported myself and I support my son “.