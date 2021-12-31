Labor market The heat will not immediately run out due to the strike in factory cities, but the rise in costs is worrying

Lappeenranta, Rauma and Kouvola are preparing to start back-up power plants when the strike ceases UPM’s district heating production.

Saturday The upcoming industrial struggle at UPM’s mills is disrupting heat production in factory cities, but residents may not notice the effects of the strike, at least not immediately. Backup power plants take care of that.

In Lappeenranta, for example, there are enough reserve power plants to be able to produce heat even if the Kaukaan Voima biopower plant is shut down.

“An ordinary resident does not immediately notice anything, because we can start the backup plants immediately and in a controlled manner,” says Lappeenranta Energy’s CEO Arto Nikkanen.

“An alternative skin we have to use natural gas and oil, which of course is also more expensive in addition to being non-renewable, ”says Nikkanen.

Nikkanen also sees a risk in the event of disturbances in the spare boilers.

“We appealed to the negotiating parties of the strike to limit the industrial action outside the power plants, as the heat supply of more than 150,000 inhabitants could be jeopardized,” says Nikkanen.

In their petition, the cities and energy companies of Lappeenranta, Kouvola and Rauma estimate that the economic impact could be in the tens of millions of euros.

“Of course, the cost depends on how cold it is and how long the strike lasts,” says Nikkanen.

Rauman energy CEO Marko Haapala is also concerned about the prolongation and cost of the strike.

“It is clear that if the strike continues for a long time, it will also be reflected in customer charges. Three weeks is a really long time in heat production, ”says Haapala.

According to Haapala, the situation in Rauma is more critical than in Lappeenranta or Kouvola, as there is less spare capacity: “If there are 10-20 degrees below zero, it may not be enough and we may have power constraints.”

“Even before that, we may have to lower the temperatures in public spaces somewhat. It is also advisable to put off air conditioners. We strive to ensure that there is enough heat for residents and hospitals, ”Haapala continues.

From Kouvola CEO of KSS Energia Marko Riipinen considers “such widespread use of back-up thermal power plants to be an exceptional situation”.

According to Riipinen, there is enough heat, but costs and fossil emissions are a concern.

“It is very annoying that in a strike situation, energy was not restricted to the outside, as has usually been done,” Riipinen says.

Paper union, Trade Union Pron and Electrical Association to declare a strike UPM’s mills will start on Saturday morning. It is due to run for three weeks, until January 22, unless an agreement with UPM is reached before then.

The unions represent about 3,000 UPM employees.

Nationwide collective agreements in the paper industry expire on December 31, and the non-contractual status begins on January 1.

The main dispute is that only a company-wide agreement would be valid for Paperiliitto and only separate business agreements for UPM.

All According to the Paper Association, the jobs are under strike because UPM has announced that it will terminate the employees’ working conditions unilaterally from the beginning of the year.

The union would have been prepared to agree on strike limits if the company had complied with the old terms of employment even during the non-contractual state.

UPM applied to the Helsinki District Court for precautionary measures to limit critical functions such as power plants and water treatment.

However, the district court first decided to hear the Paper Association, which has a couple of weeks to go.