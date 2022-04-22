The historic lady of UeD, Ida Platano, she spent her Easter holidays with someone very important to her. The hairdresser from Brescia has dedicated these days off to herself, thinking about surround yourself alone of the love of loved ones.

The well-known gossip influencer Amedeo Venza reports rumors about what happened. As previously stated, Ida Platano is at this point become a historical face of the program.

The lady is often in the crosshairs of the columnist Tina Cipollari, who no longer tolerates her or her best friend Gemma Galgani. A friendship, that between Ida and Gemma, really special and which has united them for several years now. Many fans who have ventured the hypothesis that the lady had spent Easter with Riccardo Guarnieri.

Between them actually there is a certain rapprochement and the flame of passion seems to have rekindled. Between the two there has not been a rapprochement only within the UeD study, but it seems that for some weeks they have been resenting each other.

In fact, Riccardo Guarnieri made his return to Maria De Filippi’s program just a few weeks ago, to get back into the game in search of true love. But between Ida and her ex what is there in truth? It seems they just can’t do without each other.

But back to Easter holiday, how were they spent? The special person Ida spent the holidays with is, in truth, his son. The lady has posted stories on her Instagram profile in which she shows her fans her new look.

A decidedly fluffy and curly hair that resembles a lion’s mane. She is happy in the company of her son Samuel. A day spent among first courses of fish, dove and pistachio cream as a dessert. The tradition of Easter chocolate eggs is unmissable, with a surprise.