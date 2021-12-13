The last episode of UeD was full of news and twists. The gripping stories of this new season of the classic throne and the throne over keep viewers glued to the television. The spotlight is turned on on the historic face of the program Gemma Galgani, which started a attendance with the new knight Leonardo.

Source UeD study

There are already some spicy revelations that fans can’t wait to discover. During an outdoor, the two kissed. Still in the throne over, a new knight named Luigi appears in the studio also for Marika Geraci. The episode of UeD, as just announced, was full of exciting events. The Turin lady is meeting a new knight arrived in the studio just for her, with the desire to meet and hang out with her.

Leonardo has attracted the attention of Gemma who is now bewitched by her suitor. Thus comes some advances on the recordings of the new episodes, not yet broadcast on Channel 5. The news seems to come from the Instagram profile of Lorenzo Pugnaloni, an expert on gossip.

It is said that Gemma and Leonardo they have already made their first exteriors and, carried away by passion, they have both succumbed to the temptation of theirs first kiss. So, as it turns out, the Turin lady has definitively closed the story with Costabile Albore, thus choosing to turn the page. In the meantime, after the news of the unusual choice of Andrea Nicole, away from the studies and without informing the authors, with Ciprian Aftim, in the Maria De Filippi dating show, a new tronist is missing.

But the advances that refer to the recording of the episode of December 6, reveal that in the studio there is no new name for the red chair. So it is deduced that the classic throne will continue with Matteo Ranieri and Roberta Giusti, at least until the suspension of the Christmas holidays.