The Tokyo Stock Exchange kicked off trading higher today, following gains in New York last session, marked by US inflation data in line with expectations. The positive start also comes as investors await new information about the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus and decisions from some of the world’s leading central banks, including those in the US and Japan. 98%, to 28,716.71 points.

Tokyo Stock Exchange post opens higher, following New York’s gains in the last session appeared first in ISTOÉ MONEY.

#Tokyo #Stock #Exchange #opens #higher #York #gains #session #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO