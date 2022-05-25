The new left lane is one of the guidelines of the Juve market to heal a scourge of the last two years. Alongside Emerson Palmieri, the usual option even if the right has always been enthusiastic, the other hot names are that of 22-year-old Dutchman Alex Wijndal, a man from the Raiola team who as such is intertwined with all the other themes on the table with Rafaela Pimenta, and Destiny Udogie, a 19-year-old revelation from Udinese just redeemed from Verona. A fundamental role in helping to finally feed Dusan Vlahovic properly, in this case from the wings. With an injection of fresh forces, if possible.