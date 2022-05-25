True to his custom and being the number one firefighter in Spain, Javier Aguirre arrived at Mallorca at the end of the season with the aim of saving the club from relegation and he has achieved it. That being the case, everything indicates that the Mexican coach will continue to lead the Majorcan team, even ‘Vasco’ himself has made it clear that he is interested in adding national footballers to his squad.
The Mexican coach affirmed that he received calls from agents to offer him national soccer players for the summer and Javier himself assured that he has already asked the club’s board to contact some of them. Although the ‘Vasco’ preferred not to reveal the specific names, he did indicate that it is only about players whose contract ends this summer or with free agents.
Sevilla FC v RCD Mallorca – La Liga Santander / Fran Santiago/GettyImages
This is the list of Mexican players who are out of contract in Liga MX this summer and could come to Mallorca for free, that is, the possible ones offered: Alfonso González, Iván Rodríguez, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Diego Reyes, José Esquivel, Víctor Guzmán (back de Xolos), Ulises Rivas, Miguel Layún, Kevin Castañeda, Jesús ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, Raymundo Fulgencio, Luis Montes. To these names must be added those of Giovani dos Santos, Marco Fabián, Raúl Gudiño who already appear without a contract.
