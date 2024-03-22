On Monday, April 8, there will be a total solar eclipse, in Jalisco there will be some municipalities that will have more visibility of this astronomical phenomenon.

The Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (IAM) of the University of Guadalajara pointed out that there are 29 municipalities in Jalisco that will have greater visibility of the solar eclipse.

The IAM points out that the states where it will be solar eclipse total are Sinaloa, Durango, Coahuila and Chihuahua, and then move on to the United States.

In Guadalajara it will not get dark, because the territory is not aligned to the solar eclipse as in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

The municipalities where they will have greater visibility of the solar eclipseAmeca, Atoyac, Autlán, Bolaños, Cabo Corrientes, Cihuatlán, Ciudad Guzmán, Cocula, Colotlán, Encarnación de Díaz.

Facebook Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (IAM)

As well as Guachinango, Guadalajara, Hostotipaquillo, Huejuquilla, Jocotepec, La Barca, Lagos de Moreno, Ocotlán, Ojuelos, Puerto Vallarta, San Gabriel, Talpa de Allende and Tecalitlán.

How to view the solar eclipse safely

The doctor researcher at the Astronomical and Meteorological Institute (IAM), Alejandro Márquez Lugo, pointed out that there are artifacts to see the solar eclipse safely as are special eclipse glasses.

However, there are also homemade artifacts such as number 14 welding glass, a piece of cardboard with small holes, with a telescope with a filter in front, as well as a dark box.

The box to observe the eclipse can be made with a shoe box, in which a 2×2 centimeter square is cut horizontally and covered with aluminum foil.

On one side of the hole with aluminum foil, make another cut of a smaller square (where you will see the eclipse). The opposite wall in which you made the holes must be covered with a white sheet.

Finally, it should be noted that the The next total solar eclipse visible in Mexico will be on March 30, 2052.