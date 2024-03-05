As spectacular as it is controversial, the new aerodynamic helmet inaugurated this week by the team Visma-Lease a bike from Jonas Vingegaard poses a “notable problem”, according to the International Cycling Union (UCI), which announced this Tuesday a “review of its rules.”

On Tuesday at Paris-Nice For the second time, the riders of the Dutch team wore that aerodynamic time trial helmet that had caused a sensation the day before during the prologue of the Tirreno-Adriatico.

The images of Jonas Vingegaard, two-time winner of the Tour de France, wearing that accessory on his head that resembles, according to some, an airplane Jumbo, or the head of an alien, went around the world on social networks.

From another planet

The Australian Sam Welsford, poco seduced by its aesthetics, ironically declared: “I resign.”

“It is an excellent time trial helmet, more comfortable than others I have tried in the past,” defended Vingegaard this Tuesday at the start of the second stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico.

“It's different, of course, and I smiled too when I discovered it this winter. But you laugh less when you see how fast it is.”

But the case did not make the UCI laugh, which published a statement on Tuesday announcing “a review of its rules regarding the design and use of helmets in competition.”

Perceiving an evolution towards “even more radical designs”, the body estimates that the new Visma helmet, but also those of other teams such as Bahrain Victorious, “pose a notable problem in relation to the current trend that aspires more to performance than to primary function of a helmet, the safety of its wearer in the event of a fall”.

The UCI also indicated that a Specialized brand helmet that includes a type of balaclava cannot be used in official competitions starting April 2, considering that this balaclava is a “non-essential” element.

The team Bora-Hansgrohe by Primoz Roglic and the Soudal-Quick Step by Remco Evenepoel They wore that helmet with a balaclava this Tuesday during the third stage, a team time trial around Auxerre.

