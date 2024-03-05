Halo Infinite continues to evolve and does so with the arrival of a new one Operationin this case Cyber Showdown 3which brings with it a new map and different contents through the specific operation pass, as also shown in the presentation trailer below.
Cybernetic and bio-mechanical grafts are the main theme of this new content, including armor and various characterizations within the 20-level Operation Pass, but there are also many other new features added.
Among these, the most obvious is the map Elevationwhich as the name suggests has vertical development as a distinctive feature.
The basic concept is the “viral machine”, a theme that comes to life in the particular armor and characterizations that can be unlocked within theOperation Passthrough the 20 free tiers that compose it.
New Operation Pass and much more
The main armor core is the Chimera, but there are several customizations that have multiple uses on different armors, according to the new principle recently introduced in Halo Infinite.
In terms of mode, it is relaunched Husky Raid with six dedicated maps, a gameplay option born in Halo 4 and further evolved as a mix of Capture the Flag, random Fiesta-style weapons and more, all within a playlist with 6 rotating maps.
In addition to this, new items have been added to the shop and various rewards have been unlocked, including the Signal Source Emblem for those who complete all the challenges this week. Recall that Halo Infinite left Seasons aside to focus on Operations, which are launched more frequently.
