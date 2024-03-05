Halo Infinite continues to evolve and does so with the arrival of a new one Operationin this case Cyber ​​Showdown 3which brings with it a new map and different contents through the specific operation pass, as also shown in the presentation trailer below.

Cybernetic and bio-mechanical grafts are the main theme of this new content, including armor and various characterizations within the 20-level Operation Pass, but there are also many other new features added.

Among these, the most obvious is the map Elevationwhich as the name suggests has vertical development as a distinctive feature.

The basic concept is the “viral machine”, a theme that comes to life in the particular armor and characterizations that can be unlocked within theOperation Passthrough the 20 free tiers that compose it.