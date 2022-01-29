It took him three matches to be able to score three goals in a single game, but from day one he won the hearts of the peerless. The first African to arrive in Mexico has already scored four points in her account and is ready to reach her goal: to be the #GritaMéxicoC22 scorer.
After a great play by Jana, who gave an excellent pass, Kanu went to the kitchen to mark the first of the night, with a new dance included. That helped her loosen her legs to go for more, like a hungry Tiger.
They were still discussing what had just happened. And in one minute (yes, just one) he found his double. He entered, shot, and received the rejection of Ana Gaby Paz to be able to perform the goal again. The Nigerian made the Volcano explode and received the hug of her teammates who, without a doubt, have fallen in love with her personality and soccer.
And in the second half came his third, with which he closed the night. After a beautiful pass from Belén Cruz that Uche received perfectly to celebrate again. A historical milestone, by becoming the first foreigner to achieve it.
What do you think of the arrival of Kanu? Will we see her fighting for the top scoring places? We want to read them!
#Uchenna #Kanu #foreigner #score #hattrick #Liga #Femenil
Leave a Reply