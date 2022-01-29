Gabriel Aubry will complete the Spirit of Race Ferrari crew for the 2022 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The Frenchman was chosen as the third member of the 488 GTE Evo # 71 which will be managed by AF Corse in the LMGTE Am Class.

Up to now, the 23-year-old has been the protagonist above all with the LMP2 between World, ELMS and IMSA, and in the past he had the opportunity to try an Aston Martin Vantage GTE in the end-of-season Rookie Tests.

Aubry will share the wheel with fellow countrymen Franck Dezoteux, financier of this year’s program, and Pierre Ragues.